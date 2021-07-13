Thousands celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win with a boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - What a party it was on the Hillsborough River in Tampa as fans celebrated another Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A boat parade featuring players and staff brought out thousands of people. Many of them on dry land on the Riverwalk. There were also many of them also in boats.

A group from Lakewood Ranch even chartered a boat to get a little closer to their hockey heroes. Many Lightning fans say it was a perfect way to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.

“I cannot even put into words how much fun this is,” said Robin Rothman, a Lakewood Ranch resident. “The electricity of seeing all these people out here to support our team.”

Whether people were on a boat or along the Riverwalk, they say it was a day to remember.

