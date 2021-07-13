Advertisement

A Somewhat Drier Pattern

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Somewhat drier weather is moving into the Wiregrass for the remainder of the week and weekend. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be isolated in nature from Wednesday-Friday, with even lower coverage for the weekend. We’re looking to turn wetter again for the first part of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

