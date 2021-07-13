A Somewhat Drier Pattern
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Somewhat drier weather is moving into the Wiregrass for the remainder of the week and weekend. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be isolated in nature from Wednesday-Friday, with even lower coverage for the weekend. We’re looking to turn wetter again for the first part of next week.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds E at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%
SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%
TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.