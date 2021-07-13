Rain chances remain this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A cooler start to Tuesday with some of us in the upper 60s, but things will warm up by the afternoon hours today. The chance of rain will return once again this afternoon so keep the rain gear nearby. Tomorrow looks a little better with less rain coverage but chances are right back up for Thursday. The good news is by the weekend we look to dry out and afternoon highs will be back to around normal for this time of year in the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds SE 5 mph 50%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light SE

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 91°. Winds SE 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.