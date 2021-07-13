Advertisement

Judge tosses Roy Moore’s lawsuit over Baron Cohen interview

A federal judge has dismissed Roy Moore’s $95 million defamation lawsuit against comedian Sacha...
A federal judge has dismissed Roy Moore’s $95 million defamation lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Moore is shown in this file photo announcing plans to run for the U.S. Senate.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Judge John Cronan dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday.

Moore said he was tricked into an interview that ended up lampooning sexual misconduct accusations against him.

Cronan said Moore signed a clear disclosure agreement that prohibited any legal claims over the appearance. He added that absurd segment, in which the comic demonstrated a so-called pedophile detector that beeped when it got near Moore, was clearly a joke.

The segment ran after Moore faced misconduct accusations during his unsuccessful 2017 Senate race in Alabama. He has denied the allegations.

