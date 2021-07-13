Henry County Commission joins Abbeville in dispatch center decision

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Henry County Commission is moving forward with a unified law enforcement dispatch center.

With a vote of 4-1, commissioners chose to move their 911 dispatch to Headland, pending next week’s decision from the Abbeville City Council. The council voted on July 6th to combine their dispatch with the city of Headland’s. That decision was void due to a technicality, but the council is expected to retake a vote next week.

If approved, all dispatches will join forces in Headland. If Abbeville City council members choose to keep their dispatch in their city, the county’s dispatch will also stay.

‘It’s a hot button issue. Options are on the table. Not everyone agrees with every option. I’m looking at it from two standpoints. One is an effective dispatch. A Critical dispatch that’s taken care of when it’s needed to. Secondly, the savings issue,” said Commission Chairman David Money.

Money says it would take about $250,000 per year in tax payer’s dollars to fund the dispatch center in Abbeville. He tells News 4 it would cost between $90,000 and $100,000 if the county dispatch moves to Headland.

“It’s not a permanent thing. It’s a one year contract and we would make every effort to make sure all three law enforcement agencies are served the way they ought to be served,” Money continued.

The Commission also agreed to begin the process of purchasing 30 acres of land near Highway 431. County officials say the location could be the future home of a unified dispatch center and possible jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.