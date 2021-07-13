Advertisement

Fire destroys Elba Chamber of Commerce

A fire destroyed the historic Elba Chamber of Commerce building Monday night.
A fire destroyed the historic Elba Chamber of Commerce building Monday night.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fire destroyed the historic Elba Chamber of Commerce building Monday night.

Elba Fire Department responded to the reported fire at the Elba Chamber Commerce building on Putnam Street around 11:30 PM Monday.

When first responders arrived there were flames visible through the roof of the structure.

The New Brockton Volunteer Fire Department, Enterprise Fire Department, and Opp Fire Department were requested for mutual aid due to the size, age, and construction of the house as well as the advanced stage of the fire.

Firefighters initially fought the blaze inside the home until they had to pull back outside as the ceilings started collapsing.

According to the Elba Fire Department, the structure is a total loss but there are many salvageable items as it appears the majority of the fire was contained to the overhead.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze.



