Dothan man charged for shooting into home injuring 2 women

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was arrested leaving the scene where two women were shot Monday night.

Dothan Police say two women were taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Monday night. One of the victims was in critical condition.

DPD say the women were shot at a home on Fountain Street and when an officer went there Joshua George was leaving the home had a gun and was taken into custody.

According to witnesses at the home, George got into a fight with a man at the home, then left. He later returned and began firing into the house.

One victim was treated and released from the hospital the same night. The other victim received a gunshot wound to the upper torso and is in critical but stable condition.

Joshua Roshun George was charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree, one count of Attempted Assault 1st degree, and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling.

