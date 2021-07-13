Advertisement

Dothan man charged for shooting into home injuring 2 women

Joshua Roshun George (21) of Dothan was charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree, one...
Joshua Roshun George (21) of Dothan was charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree, one count of Attempted Assault 1st degree, and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling(Source: Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was arrested leaving the scene where two women were shot Monday night.

Dothan Police say two women were taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Monday night. One of the victims was in critical condition.

DPD say the women were shot at a home on Fountain Street and when an officer went there Joshua George was leaving the home had a gun and was taken into custody.

According to witnesses at the home, George got into a fight with a man at the home, then left. He later returned and began firing into the house.

One victim was treated and released from the hospital the same night.  The other victim received a gunshot wound to the upper torso and is in critical but stable condition.

Joshua Roshun George was charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree, one count of Attempted Assault 1st degree, and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Brittanie's Thyme
A new business is set to call a well-known building home in the City of Ozark
File Image
Dothan Career Center hosting Tuesday job fairs
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race

Latest News

A fire destroyed the historic Elba Chamber of Commerce building Monday night.
Fire destroys Elba Chamber of Commerce
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-13
Rain chances remain this afternoon
Legal Talk Tuesday
Legal Talk Tuesday: Maximum Medical Improvement