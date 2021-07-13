Dothan Career Center kicks off Opportunity Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thousands of employers are looking to hire, to help them the Dothan Career Center is hosting a series of job fairs calling it “Opportunity Tuesday.”

On Tuesday they kicked off this series and employers present tell News 4 it’s urgent they fill some positions to be able to operate to the best of their ability.

“We have had constant challenges,” Sheri Garner, Personnel Director with Houston County Personnel Department, said.

The same challenge most employers are facing when it comes to hiring, a lack of applications.

The Houston County Personnel Department has about 20 positions needing to be filled. Click here to view those jobs further.

“That includes our road and bridge department, probate office, sheriff’s office and our jail,” Garner said.

Garner said they are doing what several employers are doing, turning to career fairs and social media to get the word out that these positions are available.

“If we cannot fill our vacancies then citizens services met,” Garner said. “So, we have to meet the services that the citizens require, in our jails, with our law enforcement protecting us, building roads and bridges and selling tags or probate court or whatever happens in the probate office.”

The Southeast Alabama region saw an increase in unemployment claims during the week of June 20th through the 26th, with a decrease in jobs available, going down to 4,168.

Cummings Signs has about 15 open positions, the company is hiring for day shift and night shift. Click here to view those jobs further.

“For some positions it is urgent, so our assembly and paint those are more of an urgent, our welding we can kind of get those as we need them it is a slower process because it is a trait,” Hailey Outlaw, Human Resources Coordinator for Cummings Signs, said.

Outlaw said the company is ramping up for the busy time of year and are willing to work with applicants who want to work for them.

“Signs are one thing that can be taught along the way, we know not everybody has got experience in that so we do as much training as we can,” Outlaw said.

The next Opportunity Tuesday will be held on July 20th at the Dothan Career Center, this series is free and open to all jobseekers and will feature three major employers each event.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

