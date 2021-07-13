Advertisement

Company: Insured losses from Elsa could be $290 million

This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through...
This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down Wednesday on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Bay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A company that estimates the cost of natural disasters says insurance companies could be on the hook for $290 million in damage from Hurricane Elsa.

Boston-based Karen Clark & Co. said in its initial “flash estimate” this week that $240 million of that was from wind and storm surge in the U.S., and Elsa caused about $50 million in insured damage on Caribbean islands.

Elsa did much of its damage in the U.S. as a tropical storm, causing flooding on a path from Florida through Georgia, the mid-Atlantic states and New England.

