Commission approves additional school resource officer for Henry County School system

By Justin Walker
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Henry County Commission agreed to provide another school resource officer for Henry County schools on Tuesday.

The decision comes after Sheriff William Maddox and his office asked commissioners for four additional deputy spots to help with staffing issues. The commission approved two of those additional spots, with a decision to wait before the additional positions could be granted. The commissioners said they needed more time to discuss funding issues.

The SRO would be assigned at Abbeville Elementary, depending on a decision from the next school board meeting.

The next Henry County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for July 22nd at 5 p.m.

