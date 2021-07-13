Advertisement

Back-to-school tax-free weekend in Alabama

Back-to-school tax-free weekend.
Back-to-school tax-free weekend.(Source: alabamaretail.org)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s 16th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday, July 18.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s four percent sales or use tax.

Tax-free weekend by the numbers.
Tax-free weekend by the numbers.(Source: alabamaretail.org)

Here is additional information from the Alabama Department of Revenue. Here is additional information from Alabama Retail.

