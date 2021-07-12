Advertisement

Why the RSV virus has so many parents worried

By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kinsey Caranna and her husband Corey are in good spirits now, but that wasn’t the case just two weeks ago.

“He was completely lifeless like that was the most terrifying experience, I think as a parent to see your child like that... I don’t even have words for it I was terrified,” said Kinsey who’s 3-year-old son was recently diagnosed with a common cold virus called RSV.

3-year-old Joshua underwent tonsil surgery about two weeks ago, but right after he still had a fever and didn’t have much energy. So, Kinsey took him to their doctor for some x-rays where he was originally diagnosed with pneumonia.

“And then that night he wasn’t acting like himself and was super sleepy. I went in to check on him and then he started coughing and then started coughing up a whole lot of blood”, Kinsey continued.

Joshua was rushed to the hospital, where they did all sorts of tests. That’s when Joshua’s family found out had a severe case of RSV.

“It was the scariest thing ever”, Kinsey explained.

Two weeks later, Joshua is finally feeling better. Dr. Lisa Le, with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, is urging parents to be on alert, for any of these symptoms.

“Cyanosis, which is a blue-ish discoloration of the lips or around the mouth and nose. If their rib cage is caving in and out very rapidly that means they are struggling for air and they’re breathing too fast. If they have decreased urine output that would definitely mean that their body is decompensating”, Dr. Le explained.

Although Joshua’s case was serious, Dr. Le says most cases of RSV are not severe.

“The only time that it is severe is if babies are usually under the 1-year of age or if they have some pre-existing conditions”, Dr. Le continued.

Until the spread of RSV slows down, it’s best for you to be extra cautious of your child’s symptoms, so you can get treatment early on.

