Suspect wanted in connection with murder investigation killed after shoot-out with Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies

22 year old Johnny Kirk Ray(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The man wanted in connection with an Okaloosa County murder investigation is now dead after a shoot-out with deputies in Escambia County.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies were searching for Johnny Ray Kirk, 22, of Santa Rosa Beach, in connection with the shooting death of an 80-year-old Crestview man Saturday.

Monday morning, Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies reported finding Kirk as a passenger in a vehicle. They say they stopped the vehicle at Inez Street and Carrick Street, where Kirk jumped out of the vehicle and began firing at deputies. Investigators say the deputies returned fire, hitting Kirk twice.

They say Kirk was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say no deputies were hurt during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

