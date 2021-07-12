Showers and storms likely this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to Monday with temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain will start to develop and move in as we move through the morning into the afternoon hours today. Afternoon highs will make it into the upper 80s. The chance of afternoon showers and storms will stay with us most of the week. They drop off just in time for the weekend with afternoon highs making it back up into the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light SE

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 90°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

