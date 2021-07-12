Advertisement

Showers and storms likely this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to Monday with temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain will start to develop and move in as we move through the morning into the afternoon hours today. Afternoon highs will make it into the upper 80s. The chance of afternoon showers and storms will stay with us most of the week. They drop off just in time for the weekend with afternoon highs making it back up into the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light SE

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 90°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race
Alabama health leaders monitoring increase in COVID case numbers
Alabama health leaders concerned, but not surprised by increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
22 year old Johnny Kirk Ray
Okaloosa County officials searching for suspect in connection with fatal shooting
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-12
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-12
Rainy Monday Afternoon
tvy
Typical Summer Pattern Continues
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 9, 2021