Shower & T’storm Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – We’ll see another afternoon of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday before rain chances drop a bit for Wednesday. Isolated pop-up activity follows for the latter portion of the week, but the weekend looks drier at this point, with highs returning to the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

