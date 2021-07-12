Advertisement

Shower & T’storm Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Credit: Pexels
Credit: Pexels(KCRG)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’ll see another afternoon of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday before rain chances drop a bit for Wednesday. Isolated pop-up activity follows for the latter portion of the week, but the weekend looks drier at this point, with highs returning to the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

