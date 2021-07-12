Advertisement

Reward offered in Brundidge homicide investigation

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed Pedro Espindola Ibanez on Jan. 10, 2021.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Police say Pedro Espindola Ibanez, 25, of Clio, was fatally shot on Jan. 10 in the 5100 block of 231 South in Brundidge. A female was also shot but recovered.

No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You may also call the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-3333.

