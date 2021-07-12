A new business is set to call a well-known building home in the City of Ozark

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After close to 15 years of being vacant, the Van Heusen building is ready to be brought back to life. A company offering a new and unique product to the area.

“Brittanie’s Thyme is a natural organic skin care line hand soaps hand sanitizers facial cleansers moisturizers and it’s all natural there’s no chemicals no synthetics,” said Bret Holmes – President of Brittanie’s Thyme, LLC.

Brittanie’s Thyme, LLC was searching for a new place to call home with expansion possibilities, landing them in Ozark.

“their reason for relocating here was they were unable to continue to expand and they were having trouble enticing workforce where they were so here, we hope that we can assist them in providing that workforce and those resources and we hope that they can expand beyond their expectations,” said Holle Smith – Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Cooperation President.

For the owners, it’s more than just being a business, it’s about being part of the community and helping to create jobs.

“Well, we’re looking to be up to 50 jobs over some time and we look for them to expand far beyond that and just the positive aspect of us bringing in a new industry is just going to be a boost for Ozark,” said Mark Blankenship – City of Ozark Mayor.

This company will be beneficial far beyond the revenue they bring in.

“Obviously providing jobs is very important and sales tax revenue from their online sales but also just bringing a whole new family that’s invested in the community that’s going to get involved and be a part of things here,” said Smith.

Brittanie’s Thyme will not begin production just yet in Ozark, first, they plan to hit the ground running with the city to make close to half a million dollars in renovations to the property.

