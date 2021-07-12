Advertisement

Mom shares message after teen daughter dies of rare COVID-related condition

By Brandon Hamilton and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A mother is sharing her story after her daughter died from a rare condition linked to COVID-19 in children.

WBTV reports Alyssa Simons of Charlotte died at the age of 15 months after she tested positive for the virus in March.

Simons’ mother Shernett Reevey said Alyssa started complaining about stomach and back pains weeks after contracting the virus. Reevy would make a doctor’s appointment, but her daughter’s condition rapidly deteriorated.

“She didn’t make it to the appointment because I had to call 911,” Reevey said. “The four, five days I was gone, she lost like 40 pounds.”

Doctors diagnosed Simons with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) — a condition where different body parts, including some vital organs, become inflamed.

‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition(Family photo)

Simons would return home after a 10-day hospital stay, but her recovery was short-lived.

“I started noticing she didn’t want to come down the stairs,” Reevey said. “She started complaining, she was feeling week.”

Reevey booked an appointment with a specialist, but Simons wouldn’t make it. She died on June 28.

“She gave me a hug, and I went to go lay down, and I came in the morning and she was already passed away,” Reevey said.

‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition(Family photo)

Reevey is sharing her daughter’s story with the hope others will learn the warning signs about their children if they have MIS-C.

“Look at your kids and the symptoms they have. COVID is real, and there is other stuff that comes after COVID,” Reevey said. “I hope my daughter’s story can save a life. If you’re questioning getting vaccinated, maybe you reconsider, especially with the kids going back to school.”

Everyone in Reevey’s family that’s eligible is now vaccinated, but Simons was unable to get the vaccine in March because of stricter age restrictions at the time.

The CDC recommends parents to call a doctor if a child shows symptoms of MIS-C. Symptoms include abdominal pain, bloodshot eyes, rash and vomiting. If a child has trouble breathing, persistent chest pains and pressure or pale skin, parents should seek emergency medical care.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race
Alabama health leaders monitoring increase in COVID case numbers
Alabama health leaders concerned, but not surprised by increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
They say Johnny Ray Kirk, 22, of Santa Rosa Beach, has active warrants for homicide,...
Okaloosa County officials searching for suspect in connection with fatal shooting
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting

Latest News

“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
‘Black Widow’ soars to pandemic box office record
Brittanie's Thyme
A new business is set to call a well-known building home in the City of Ozark
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
Hollywood Minute: 'Black Widow'
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations