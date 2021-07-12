Advertisement

LSU, SU among schools to offer 14-year-old La. spelling bee champion full scholarship

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux | AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The offers are rolling in for 14-year-old Zalia Avant-garde, the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.

Leaders at LSU offered the teenager a full scholarship to its Honors College.

In a tweet Saturday, LSU President William Tate extended the offer to the Harvey, La. native.

Across town, Southern University President, Dr. Ray Belton, also offered Avant-garde a scholarship to attend the university.

Daring to sweeten the deal even further, Dr. Belton tweeted that if she chose to become a Southern Jaguar, she would be welcomed to the university by student leaders, faculty and staff with her very own “Zaila Day.”

But that’s not it.

On Friday, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System also offered the champion a scholarship to attend any community or technical college in the state, free of charge.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System offered Zaila a scholarship to attend any...
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System offered Zaila a scholarship to attend any community or technical college in the state.(The Louisiana Community and Technical College System)

With her win Thursday night, Avant-garde made history as the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

RELATED: Louisiana teen is Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion

In addition to her spelling expertise, the teenager is also a basketball prodigy and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Avant-garde says she hopes to to play in the WNBA one day or even work for NASA.

