Advertisement

It’s raining fish in Utah

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race
Alabama health leaders monitoring increase in COVID case numbers
Alabama health leaders concerned, but not surprised by increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
They say Johnny Ray Kirk, 22, of Santa Rosa Beach, has active warrants for homicide,...
Okaloosa County officials searching for suspect in connection with fatal shooting
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting

Latest News

White House calls Cuban demonstrations a spontaneous expression by the people.
White House blames Cuban protests on repression
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill
FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander in Afghanistan hands over command
WTVY Live at Lunch