Geneva County Spec building nears completion.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Spec building is close to completion. The project has experienced some delays, having to work around weather, but constriction is expected to come to an end in the next few weeks.

Commission Chairman Toby Seay said there are a few final touches they are working on.

“We are currently working on the utilities, the parking lots the sidewalks, and hopefully within the next two to three weeks the project will be complete,” Chairman Seay said.

He tells News 4 they have generated some interest and are hoping to make an announcement in the near future.

