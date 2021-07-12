Geneva County drafts plans for American Rescue money

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Commissioners spent Monday morning trying to work out a needs assessment for the American Rescue Plan.

Geneva County is expecting five million dollars from the American Rescue Plan, some of which they will get access to this week.

The county is working with the ACCA to see what projects qualify, from cyber security, ventilation system improvements, economic development and several other potential projects. However, with this money they can only remodel what is already standing and not build anything new.

Commission Chairman, Toby Seay, said they are in the process of determining what is eligible and once that is determined and approved they will prioritize the projects selected.

Some of the money is geared for public safety. Geneva County Sheriff, Tony Helms, said this is important for first responders.

“The essential workers, the public safety officials, the EMS, the law enforcement officers, the correctional officers, the firefighters that will be out there dealing with the public on a day to day basis, they are not going to be able to go home and they cant stop what they are doing,” Sheriff Helms said. “So, I’m hoping some of that money will be available for that.”

Sheriff helms said money was written into the action for the needs of those essential workers. He said right now they are hoping the folks who decide where the money goes will look at that as a priority.

Chairman Seay did ask Sheriff Helms and EMA Director, Brian Smith, for their ideas and needs to include in the assessment.

The county commission is hopeful to begin prioritizing what is approved by the next meeting..

