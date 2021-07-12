Advertisement

ESCC hosts first Boll Weevil Baseball Camp

Kids ages 6-12 get hands-on instruction from the Enterprise State baseball team.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College is hosting it’s first youth baseball camp this week.

Head Coach Bubba Frichter and the team are excited to be working with young athletes from all across the Wiregrass.

About 40 kids took the field bright and early this morning to learn the fundamentals of the game, everything from defensive drills, to catching and of course, the favorite, hitting the batting cages.

But the most important part of the camp is for the kids to have fun.

“My favorite part has been getting to know the new people, making new friends and just learning new stuff,” said camper Brayden Barnes.

Coach Frichter added, “The hope is that you know they continue to love the game.”

The camp also gives the team an opportunity to give back to the next generation of ball players.

“It’s unique,” said Frichter. “I’ve got a lot of my players helping out with this right now, and it’s great to see those guys kind of give back and you know help out with it.”

The Boll Weevil Baseball Camp runs through July 14.

