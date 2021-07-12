Advertisement

Dothan Career Center hosting Tuesday job fairs

By Press Release: Dothan Career Center
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala (Press Release) – The Dothan Career Center is hosting a series of job fairs called OPPORTUNITY TUESDAY on July 13, July 20, and July 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The job fairs will be held at the Career Center located at 787 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. The job fairs are free and open to all jobseekers and will each feature three major employers.

JULY 13

  • Cummings Resources
  • Houston County
  • Ozark Striping

JULY 20

  • Next Level Apparel
  • City of Dothan
  • YellaWood

JULY 27

Holmes Correctional Facility

Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center

Townsend Building Supply

For more information about the OPPORTUNITY TUESDAY Job Fairs, contact the Dothan Career Center at 334-792-2121 or Dothan@alcc.alabama.gov.

