Advertisement

DLS registering youth for Fall athletics

(WTVY)
By Press Release: Dothan Leisure Services
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Press Release) - Registrations for Fall 2021 athletics will begin on Monday, July 12, and run through Saturday, July 17 at the following facilities –Andrew Belle Community Center, Doug Tew Therapeutics Center, Walton Park, Westgate Recreation Center, and Wiregrass Park.

Registrations will be taken, Monday through Friday, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The following athletic activities will be offered – Cheerleading, Tackle Football, and Soccer.

For more information concerning the specific activities, please call 334-615-3700 go to https://www.dothan.org/212/Leisure-Services.

Most Read

Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race
Alabama health leaders monitoring increase in COVID case numbers
Alabama health leaders concerned, but not surprised by increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
They say Johnny Ray Kirk, 22, of Santa Rosa Beach, has active warrants for homicide,...
Okaloosa County officials searching for suspect in connection with fatal shooting
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

File Image
Dothan Career Center hosting Tuesday job fairs
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-12
Showers and storms likely this afternoon
Why the RSV virus has so many parents worried.
Why the RSV virus has so many parents worried
All vaccinations are free of charge. This clinic is open to the general public and those...
COVID-19 Vaccines available at ESCC, Alabama Aviation College Starting Today