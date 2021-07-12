DLS registering youth for Fall athletics

(Press Release) - Registrations for Fall 2021 athletics will begin on Monday, July 12, and run through Saturday, July 17 at the following facilities –Andrew Belle Community Center, Doug Tew Therapeutics Center, Walton Park, Westgate Recreation Center, and Wiregrass Park.

Registrations will be taken, Monday through Friday, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The following athletic activities will be offered – Cheerleading, Tackle Football, and Soccer.

For more information concerning the specific activities, please call 334-615-3700 go to https://www.dothan.org/212/Leisure-Services.