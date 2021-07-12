COVID-19 Vaccines available at ESCC, Alabama Aviation College Starting Today

PRESS RELEASE (Coffee County, Alabama) -- Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) will be sponsoring a vaccination clinic along with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The clinic will be offered on July 12th & 15th from 10 am to 6 PM at the Enterprise campus located at 600 Plaza Drive Enterprise, AL.

Those that can’t make it one of those days can attend the clinic at their Ozark campus located at 3405 Highway 231 South Ozark, AL on July 13th and 14th from 12PM to 5 PM

All vaccinations are free of charge. This clinic is open to the general public and those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to receive their vaccine at this clinic.

They will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at these clinics to all eligible recipients 18 and older. For those children between the ages of 12 and 17 the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized and this vaccine can be obtained at some hospitals and local pharmacies through the federal retail pharmacy program. For a list of local providers of the Pfizer vaccine please visit; vaccines.gov.