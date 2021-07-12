Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccines available at ESCC, Alabama Aviation College Starting Today

All vaccinations are free of charge. This clinic is open to the general public.
All vaccinations are free of charge. This clinic is open to the general public and those...
All vaccinations are free of charge. This clinic is open to the general public and those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to receive their vaccine at this clinic. (Coffee County EMA)(Coffee County EMA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESS RELEASE (Coffee County, Alabama) -- Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) will be sponsoring a vaccination clinic along with the Alabama Department of Public Health.  

The clinic will be offered on July 12th & 15th from 10 am to 6 PM at the Enterprise campus located at 600 Plaza Drive Enterprise, AL.

Those that can’t make it one of those days can attend the clinic at their Ozark campus located at 3405 Highway 231 South Ozark, AL  on July 13th and 14th  from 12PM to 5 PM

All vaccinations are free of charge. This clinic is open to the general public and those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to receive their vaccine at this clinic.

They will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at these clinics to all eligible recipients 18 and older.  For those children between the ages of 12 and 17 the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized and this vaccine can be obtained at some hospitals and local pharmacies through the federal retail pharmacy program. For a list of local providers of the Pfizer vaccine please visit;  vaccines.gov.

Most Read

Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race
Alabama health leaders monitoring increase in COVID case numbers
Alabama health leaders concerned, but not surprised by increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
22 year old Johnny Kirk Ray
Okaloosa County officials searching for suspect in connection with fatal shooting
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 554K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
End of Alabama state of emergency changes telehealth rules out-of-state
Enterprise veterans home to be named for Medal of Honor recipient
Enterprise veterans home named for Medal of Honor recipient