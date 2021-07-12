Advertisement

City of Geneva Park underway

Geneva Mayor David Hayes hopes to have the park completed this time next year.
By Kinsley Centers
Jul. 12, 2021
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rain or shine, Geneva’s latest family-friendly asset in town is underway.

The new Geneva City Park will sit downtown occupying where the old Van Huesen Plant used to be.

Geneva Mayor, David Hayes, said it will be a green space with a splash pad, amphitheater, restroom facilities, playground and walking trail. He is hoping to have this project completed by this time next year.

The splash pad will be installed first, according to Mayor Hayes, to have ready for late next Spring or early Summer.

“We have people in Geneva that leave town and drive 18 to 20 miles South to play at a park in another town, we have people that go to Enterprise to go to their park, now we will have a park that we can bring people into town that will shop,  and enjoy what we do and our town can enjoy,” Mayor Hayes said.

The project is being made possible through private donations.

