RC Cola Museum holds grand opening in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Royal Crown Cola Museum is now officially open on Hamilton Road in Columbus, the birthplace of RC Cola.

Saturday morning, a grand opening celebration was held for the RC Cola Museum and the Georgia Radio Museum and Hall of Fame. The first 100 attendees received RC Cola gifts.

“We have the best collection…nobody has anything that comes close to what we have here,” said Allen Woodall, owner and event organizer.

If you missed Saturday’s grand opening, the RC Cola Museum is open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

