Advertisement

Rainy Monday Afternoon

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Partly Cloudy tonight. Rain and Thunderstorms likely tomorrow afternoon. A chance of afternoon showers and storms are possible everyday this week. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through the week.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds S 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered shower and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Over the July 4th weekend, Dothan Police officers responded to a high number of calls involving...
VIDEO: Dothan PD face rockets red glare in holiday fireworks calls
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in two...
Alabama counties at ‘very high risk’ for COVID-19 spread quadruples in 2 weeks
Medal of Honor recipient Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins
Name and design for Enterprise VA Home unveiled
Alabama health leaders monitoring increase in COVID case numbers
Alabama health leaders concerned, but not surprised by increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in...
Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting

Latest News

tvy
Typical Summer Pattern Continues
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 9, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-09
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-09
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 8, 2021