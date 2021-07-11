Okaloosa County officials searching for suspect in connection with fatal shooting

Okaloosa County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting of an 80-year Crestviewman at Shoal River Park on Saturday.

22-year-olf Johnny Ray Kirk of Santa Rosa Beach has an active warrant for homicide, carjacking, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and aggravated elderly abuse.

Officials believe Kirk may be driving the victim’s 2007 red Nissan pickup with the Florida tag PZHL0.

2007 Nissan Red Pickup Truck (OCSO)

Officials add that Kirk is to be considered extremely dangerous. If spotted do not attempt to make contact. Call your local law enforcement agency.

If you have any additional information on Kirk please call the OCSO at 850-651-7400

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.