Advertisement

Okaloosa County officials searching for suspect in connection with fatal shooting

22 year old Johnny Kirk Ray
22 year old Johnny Kirk Ray(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okaloosa County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting of an 80-year Crestviewman at Shoal River Park on Saturday.

22-year-olf Johnny Ray Kirk of Santa Rosa Beach has an active warrant for homicide, carjacking, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and aggravated elderly abuse.

Officials believe Kirk may be driving the victim’s 2007 red Nissan pickup with the Florida tag PZHL0.

2007 Nissan Red Pickup Truck
2007 Nissan Red Pickup Truck(OCSO)

Officials add that Kirk is to be considered extremely dangerous. If spotted do not attempt to make contact. Call your local law enforcement agency.

If you have any additional information on Kirk please call the OCSO at 850-651-7400

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the July 4th weekend, Dothan Police officers responded to a high number of calls involving...
VIDEO: Dothan PD face rockets red glare in holiday fireworks calls
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in two...
Alabama counties at ‘very high risk’ for COVID-19 spread quadruples in 2 weeks
Medal of Honor recipient Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins
Name and design for Enterprise VA Home unveiled
Alabama health leaders monitoring increase in COVID case numbers
Alabama health leaders concerned, but not surprised by increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in...
Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting

Latest News

Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Devonte Smith
DeVonta Smith wins Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports at 2021 ESPY
Cerny’s journey to the draft
Cerny’s journey to the draft
wtvy
WTVY News 4 at Six - weather VOD - clipped version