Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run

Okaloosa County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Florida Highway Patrol on Sunday a pedestrian was in the roadway of the westbound outside lane of U.S. Highway 98 in the National Seashore on Okaloosa Island.

Officials say a vehicle was traveling west on the highway and struck the pedestrian which dragged home into the middle of the westbound lane.

Following the accident, the vehicle failed to remain at the scene and continued west on the highway into Fort Walton Beach.

There is no information regarding the vehicle at this time. The vehicle should have damage to the front end and possibly the bumper.

Any information or witnesses concerning the crash, please contact Corporal Jacob Leitch or Corporal Constance Knowles at 850-484-5000 or Crime-stoppers.

