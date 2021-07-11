Advertisement

La. governor turns to TikTok to promote vaccines

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
KPLC on TikTok

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s governor has taken to TikTok to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

While Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t post to TikTok often, one of his videos encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine has been viewed 459K times and another 115K times.

Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

The Governor’s Office says they are trying to find creative ways to promote COVID-19 vaccines and that the governor has been a good sport about the TikTok videos.

@louisianagov

Vaccines.gov for appointments, ShotAtAMillion.com to register for cash prizes and scholarships 💉💰 #JBETok #louisiana

♬ original sound - Funny Tiktoks
@louisianagov

I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again: Roll those sleeves up & get vaccinated, Louisiana. And then visit ShotAtAMillion.com 👀💰#JBETok #louisiana

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards
@louisianagov

You’re on the clock, Louisiana. Register at ShotAtAMillion.com 💰 #louisiana #fyp #COVIDvaccine #JBETok

♬ NBA Draft Jingle - Nate Bellamy
@louisianagov

This month, get a free drink within 7 days of your COVID shot at participating bars & restaurants 🥃 #fyp #nationalbourbonday #louisiana #JBEtok

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards
@louisianagov

I’m ready to TikTok... #lagov #COVIDvaccine #louisiana #fyp #JBEtok #govtok

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dothan

DLS registering youth for Fall athletics

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Press Release: Dothan Leisure Services
Dothan Leisure Services are registering youth for Fall sports this week.

Dothan

Dothan Career Center hosting Tuesday job fairs

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Press Release: Dothan Career Center
The Dothan Career Center is hosting a series of job fairs called OPPORTUNITY TUESDAY.

Forecast

Showers and storms likely this afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Kulick
Showers and storms likely this afternoon

Wiregrass Wellness

Why the RSV virus has so many parents worried

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Rosato
Kinsey Caranna and her husband Corey are in good spirits now, but that wasn’t the case just two weeks ago.

COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccines available at ESCC, Alabama Aviation College Starting Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTVY Staff
Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) will be sponsoring a vaccination clinic along with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Latest News

COVID-19

ADPH: More than 554K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precautions on Friday, March 13, 2020.

VOD Recordings

WTVY News 4 at Five - VOD - clipped version wx

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brady Talbert, WSFA 12 News
Trump endorsed Brooks in the coming Senate race back in April. Trump sent out a statement Saturday, indirectly referencing Britt, who is a former chief of staff for Shelby.

News

7 candidates vying for Montgomery City Council District 1 seat

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Courtney Chandler
For the first time in nine years, the Montgomery City Council District1 seat will have a new name and new face representing its constituents.

News

Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All of the winners chose the same numbers: 0-0-0. Each beat odds of 1 in 1,000.

News

Governor Ivey to address Alabama Boys State delegates

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The ceremony, sponsored by American Legion, will take place at The University of Alabama.