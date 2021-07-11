Governor Ivey to address Alabama Boys State delegates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will address Alabama Boys State delegates for the opening ceremony in Tuscaloosa on Sunday.

The ceremony, sponsored by American Legion, will take place at The University of Alabama. Alabama Boys State involves high school students from across the state who demonstrate leadership and motivation in school and community activities.

Boys State week is a full week allowing delegates to gain more understanding on government by hearing from elected officials, participating in mock government, and learning more about the nation’s founding ideals and principles.

