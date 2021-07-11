Cerny’s journey to the draft

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Playing in the pros is the dream for any athlete.

Now, Troy baseball’s Logan Cerny could soon make that a reality.

”It’s kind of like a long time coming really,” said Cerny. “You know, just kind of waiting on my turn.”

After a successful season with the Trojans, Cerny knew it was time to test the big-league waters and enter the 2021 MLB Draft.

”I’m ready to go to professional,” said Cerny. “You know just keep developing. That’s the goal that you know a lot of young kids and kids my age have of making it to that next step and I’m excited for that.”

Cerny lit up the field in his junior year as a Trojan, hitting .332 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs.

That led to an invite to the Inaugural MLB Draft Combine.

It was then he realized...

“I belong there,” said the center fielder. “I kind of struggled with that in high school. I would go to some workouts for pro teams and I’d be like, ‘well I don’t know if I belong here or not.’ But you know, now I belong. So, I feel that and I’m really confident in myself. I think that’s helped me get to the point where I am.”

Cerny has put in countless hours on the diamond, been in the weight room and traveled to pro team workouts to prepare for this moment.

Now, he’s ready to hear his name called.

Cerny added, “It’s realistic and unrealistic for people and I’ve always kept it in my head that it’s realistic. You know, I know the type of player I am but there’s definitely going to be emotions. I’ve talked with my parents about it. It’s going to be surreal for sure.”

The 2021 MLB Draft begins July 11 and runs through July 13.

