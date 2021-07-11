Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former President Donald Trump.

Four Republican candidates are currently on the list for Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate race: U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, Montgomery businesswoman Lynda Blanchard, former president of the Business Council of Alabama Katie Britt, and Birmingham businesswoman Jessica Taylor.

The group of candidates, which does not currently include a Democrat, are all contending for Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat. Shelby said he would retire when his term ends in January 2023.

Trump endorsed Brooks in the coming Senate race back in April. Trump sent out a statement Saturday, indirectly referencing Britt, who is a former chief of staff for Shelby.

“I see that the RINO Senator from Alabama, close friend of Old Crow Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, is pushing hard to have his ‘assistant’ fight the great Mo Brooks for his Senate seat,” Trump said. “She is not in any way qualified and is certainly not what our Country needs or not what Alabama wants.”

Britt tells us Trump’s statements are part of a “reaction to the incredible momentum that continues to build for our campaign.”

“I don’t need anyone else to fight my battles, and as Alabama’s next U.S. Senator, I won’t be a rubber stamp for anyone,” Britt said in a statement. “My opponent is obviously panicked; he’s been in elected office for 40 years, but the people of Alabama are eager for a real conservative choice and someone who’s going to bring change to D.C.”

“Our Alabama First team is on the road to victory,” Britt added.

Britt also responded to Trump’s statement in a video on Twitter after a visit to Huntsville.

What we’re seeing today is a reaction to the incredible momentum that continues to build for our campaign.



Some more thoughts from the trail:#alpolitics #BrittForAlabama #AlabamaFirst pic.twitter.com/h8gYzjVYyn — Katie Britt for AL (@KatieBrittforAL) July 11, 2021

Rep. Brooks said he appreciates Trump’s support and that the former president understands he is a “real deal conservative.”

“Senate seats are not bought, bequeathed nor inherited,” a statement from Brooks said. “They must be earned.”

“GOP Primaries are often broken into two groups of candidates: ‘real deal conservatives’ and ‘pretenders’ who parrot back to citizens what their polls say voters want to hear,” Brooks added. “I am very thankful President Trump knows the difference and vigorously supports ‘MAGA Mo’ Brooks as the ‘real deal conservative’ for the U.S. Senate.”

WSFA has also reached out to Blanchard and Taylor’s campaigns for comment.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.