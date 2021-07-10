Advertisement

Typical Summer Pattern Continues

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Partly Cloudy tonight continuing into the day tomorrow. Rain chances increase through the beginning of the week. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through the week.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High near 90°.  Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered shower and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 7 High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

