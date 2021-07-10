Geneva All Stars are headed to the Dixie Youth World Series

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva 12U All Stars baseball team is making history as the first team in the city to punch its ticket to the Dixie Youth World Series.

The All Stars went undefeated in district play earlier in the season and made it to the finals of the winners bracket in the State Tournament.

The team came up just short though to the defending World Champs.

But their hard work will be rewarded as they head to the big stage for the first time ever.

“If you’re playing at this time of the year it means you’re doing well and won some games,” said Head Coach Les Sanders. “But it is the first boys team in Geneva to ever go to to the World Series, so it’s exciting. The town’s gotten behind it and they’ve been a big part in all our All Star stuff.”

The Geneva All Stars will play their first game in the World Series July 30, against Georgia in Laurel, Miss.

