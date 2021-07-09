Advertisement

VIDEO: Dothan PD face rockets red glare in holiday fireworks calls

Over the July 4th weekend, Dothan Police officers responded to a high number of calls involving...
Over the July 4th weekend, Dothan Police officers responded to a high number of calls involving fireworks.(Source: Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Fourth of July means fun with the family, trips to the lake, and for many fireworks.

For Dothan Police, it meant handling a high number of calls involving fireworks. In a press release on their website, they say nearly 1 in every 12 calls for service involved fireworks on July 4.

Many of these reports involved persons launching fireworks with intent to damage property or in a manner meant to injure persons.

Officers investigating fireworks complaints were targets of firework mortars intentionally fired at officers and their vehicles clearly intending to injure officers or damage their vehicles.

Use of fireworks inside the city limits is both dangerous and illegal.

The video below contains a sample of calls and activity that officers faced over the weekend.

