Advertisement

Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME — Pope Francis is walking in the corridor, working and even celebrated Mass at a Rome hospital where he will deliver his Sunday weekly blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday.

The Vatican’s daily medical update said that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening. It said his treatment and recovery at Gemelli Hospital was proceeding as planned.

Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed last Sunday for what the Vatican said was a “severe” narrowing of his large intestine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Alexander J. McLeod has been charged with murder after a juvenile died from injuries received...
New charges for suspect in Ozark hit and run
The potential entertainment district for downtown Enterprise barring a vote from the city...
Entertainment district in the works for downtown Enterprise
The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant's standards as a...
Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines

Latest News

Wells Fargo notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available...
Wells Fargo shuts down personal lines of credit
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 552K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Civil rights leaders, including Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, and the...
Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights
Civil rights leaders, including Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, and the...
Civil rights leaders say democracy is under attack