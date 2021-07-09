Patchy fog and light showers during the morning hours

SYNOPSIS – Areas of patchy fog and some scattered showers to start off Friday morning, the chance of showers will stay with us through the afternoon hours today. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s. Afternoon pop up shower and storm chances will be around all weekend and into the start of next week as well. Afternoon highs will start to warm back into the lower 90s by the middle of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light SW

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

