Name and design for Enterprise VA Home unveiled

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The name and design for the Enterprise Veterans home have been decided.

The committee combed through almost a dozen submissions for the honor.

In the end, they chose a distinguished Vietnam veteran from Opelika.

Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins was a Medal of Honor recipient with ties to the Wiregrass earning three degrees from Troy University.

A unanimous decision by the State Board of Veterans Affairs for the Enterprise VA home

“All the nominations were very good, very tough choice,” said Commissioner Kent Davis of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. “I believe there were about 20 packages received by the State Board of Veterans Affairs in total. So tough choice for them.

Commissioner Davis worked with Adkins on a project regarding veteran suicide before Adkins passed away in 2020.

“I’m honored to see Command Sergeant Major Adkins honored in this way though,” Davis continued. Bennie Adkins was an Alabama hero throughout the state. It is nice to see a local time, because this home is going to be here in the Wiregrass community.”

Adkins was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam defending the camp and saving several comrades while under intense fire.

“To have a person of that caliber a person who, who served with honor, and his name to be placed on this building will be such an honor,” William E. Cooper, mayor of Enterprise said.

Now the architectural firm will be wrapping up the mechanical and room designs of the home before the Veterans Affairs breaks ground.

The city of Enterprise is putting boots on the ground now to make sure the site is ready for construction.

“We’re going to make sure that everything looks well up there we will manage everything and get it all straightened out,” Cooper added. “We look forward to that great day when we can break the ribbon and shovel the dirt, and then immediately they can start on the building.”

The new home will be located off highway 51 just north of the Yancey Parker Industrial Park.

It will be 182,000 square feet and house 175 residents.

Groundbreaking is set for early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.