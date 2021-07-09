Advertisement

Medical Center Enterprise sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Medical Center Enterprise has seen an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The hospital had been averaging one to two patient hospitalizations a week and are now up to six.

This comes after significant increases in COVID-19 cases.

Coffee County has had 60 reported cases over the last two weeks, an increase from the 24 reported cases just 2 weeks prior.

Coffee County is also one of four counties in the Wiregrass marked as “very high risk of COVID-19 infections.”

