Medical Center Enterprise sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --
Medical Center Enterprise has seen an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
The hospital had been averaging one to two patient hospitalizations a week and are now up to six.
This comes after significant increases in COVID-19 cases.
Coffee County has had 60 reported cases over the last two weeks, an increase from the 24 reported cases just 2 weeks prior.
Coffee County is also one of four counties in the Wiregrass marked as “very high risk of COVID-19 infections.”
