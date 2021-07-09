Joe Nelson hired as Dothan boys soccer coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A familiar face is returning to the sidelines at Dothan High.

Joe Nelson has been named the new Wolves boys soccer coach.

The school putting on a meet and greet Thursday night for the Dothan High graduate.

Nelson spent the 2018 season with the then Dothan Tigers and five years with Northview before that.

Nelson is coming back to the program with an impressive resume.

In his six years of head coaching, Nelson has compiled an 81-33 record with five playoff appearances spanning his time at Northview and Dothan.

Now, Nelson is excited to return to his alma mater once again and push the program forward.

“We had success at Northview at the 6A level and I’m just trying to take what we did there and translate it to the 7A level,” said Nelson. “Doing things the right way, just building the program. I know the program’s been running smoothly but just continuing.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.