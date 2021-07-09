Advertisement

Hwy 431 resurfacing project under way

(Source: WAFF)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Travelers heading north on Hwy 431 in Henry County need to be aware of a repaving project.

The Alabama Department of Transportation began Tuesday repaving Hwy 431 from Henry County Road 42 to the Barbour County line. The project is expected to run until the Spring of 2022.

ALDOT says motorists should be mindful of workers and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit. Travel delays can be expected as there will be lane closures throughout the project.

