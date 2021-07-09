Advertisement

Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday voted to finalize scores given to grower applications. Those scores will be used to award licenses, but the commission stopped short of awarding them, saying it would act at its next meeting after checking with applicants.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia regulator is getting closer to issuing licenses to grow medical marijuana, but isn’t quite there yet.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday voted to finalize scores given to grower applications. Those scores will be used to award licenses, but the commission stopped short of awarding them, saying it would act at its next meeting after checking with applicants. The commission previously promised to issue licenses by June 30.

Patients and applicants have grown frustrated by the wait. Nearly 70 companies have applied for six licenses to be issued. Georgia legalized low-THC oil for people with medical conditions in 2015, but didn’t create a legal framework for production until last year.

