Enterprise City Hall/restaurants display POW MIA tables

You might have seen a new addition to Enterprise City Hall and restaurants around Enterprise over the past week.

POW MIA tables have been placed around the city to remember those who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

The city has been doing this tradition over the past five years.

The tables go up during Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day.

“We are trying to get the attention and remind people that there are people - service men and women overseas somewhere that we don’t know where they are, and we would like to just let them know in spirit that we are still remembering them,” said Travis Parker, President of Wiregrass Sons of American Revolution.

The tables will be up in restaurants and city hall until Friday.

