Advertisement

DOJ to provide funding for body cams to rural law enforcement agencies

The Department of Justice created a Body-Worn Camera Tool Kit for resources to support the...
The Department of Justice created a Body-Worn Camera Tool Kit for resources to support the development and implementation of body camera programs.((Source: U.S. Department of Justice))
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - The United States Department of Justice has announced that the Bureau of Justice Assistance is providing millions of dollars in grant money that will fund body cameras to small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies.

BJA is releasing $7.65 million in a competitive microgrant that will fund body-worn cameras to any law enforcement department with 50 or fewer full-time, sworn personnel.

The announcement was made Thursday following Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco’s recent memo to the department’s law enforcement units directing them to create and submit for review their plans for BWC policies that require agents to wear and activate BWC recording equipment for purposes of recording their actions during:

  • A pre-planned attempt to serve an arrest warrant or other pre-planned arrest, including the apprehension of fugitives south on state and local warrants
  • The execution of a search or seizure warrant or order

“The Justice Department is committed to providing law enforcement with valuable resources to increase accountability and build trust with the communities they serve,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Today we encourage all small, rural and Tribal law enforcement agencies to apply for funding for this important tool that will enhance protection for both officers and citizens.”

BJA has selected Justice & Security Strategies Inc. to oversee the grant program through a cooperative agreement.

Funds have to be used to purchase or lease body cameras and may include costs related to programming.

“The grant solicitation today will help law enforcement agencies and their communities improve evidentiary outcomes, and enhance the safety of, and improve interactions between, officers and the public,” said Acting Director Kristen Mahoney of BJA. “Importantly, this grant program will make it easier for small, rural and Tribal law enforcement agencies to apply for funding. It’s an online application that will streamline the grant process for these agencies.”

Agencies interested in BWC funding that do not meet the criteria for small, rural and Tribal should note that the FY 2021 Body-Worn Camera Police and Implementation Program to Support Law Enforcement Agencies grant request is open.

$27.5 million is expected to be the total amount to be awarded under the grant request. The request will close on July 12, 2021.

The Department of Justice created a Body-Worn Camera Tool Kit for resources to support the development and implementation of body-worn camera programs.

For more information and to apply for the grant program, visit here. All applications are due by Aug. 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Officials searching for vehicle after fatal hit and run
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate Race
Alabama health leaders monitoring increase in COVID case numbers
Alabama health leaders concerned, but not surprised by increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
They say Johnny Ray Kirk, 22, of Santa Rosa Beach, has active warrants for homicide,...
Okaloosa County officials searching for suspect in connection with fatal shooting
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

DLS registering youth for Fall athletics
File Image
Dothan Career Center hosting Tuesday job fairs
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-12
Showers and storms likely this afternoon
Why the RSV virus has so many parents worried.
Why the RSV virus has so many parents worried
All vaccinations are free of charge. This clinic is open to the general public and those...
COVID-19 Vaccines available at ESCC, Alabama Aviation College Starting Today