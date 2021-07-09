A Bit Warmer This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – We won’t see as much rain over the weekend, but isolated pop-up PM showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach 90° or so, with lower 90s for much of next week. Rain chances look a little higher again for Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

