A Bit Warmer This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We won’t see as much rain over the weekend, but isolated pop-up PM showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach 90° or so, with lower 90s for much of next week. Rain chances look a little higher again for Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

