Alabama’s top doc weighs in against future COVID restrictions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey posted on Facebook Thursday that Alabama is moving forward from the pandemic and open for business.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is reluctant to say any more restrictions could be needed, saying we’ve learned so much since last year.

Dr. Harris tells us the main reason we should not have to see more requirements to social distance or stay at home because a vaccine is widely available which curtails the spread of the virus. He also says that hospitals have ramped up their supply chains, so even if there was a dramatic rise in cases, hospitals would not be short on PPE like we saw a year ago, which contributed to statewide restrictions.

He doesn’t think there’s any discussion to bring back restrictions at all right now, but he says they are watching cases rise and it’s imperative to get vaccinated so no one has to talk about it again.

“Our most vulnerable people are getting vaccinated, but we are still not out of the woods. If you are a vaccinated person, I think you can return to something like normal life now like it used to be, but if you are not a vaccinated person, I do not think the world has changed very much for you,” said Dr. Harris.

He applauds nursing homes in particular which saw a dramatic number of deaths last year, and have over a 90% vaccination rate now.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.