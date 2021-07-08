Tuskegee city councilman welcomes arrest over damaged Confederate statue

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee city councilman who was among two people responsible for damaging a 115-year-old Confederate monument Wednesday afternoon struck a defiant tone Thursday, even as charges are mulled by the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices.

Johnny Ford, a longtime former mayor and current city councilman, says the Confederate statue, which has stood for more than a century in the predominantly-Black city, represents slavery and that he is prepared to do whatever is necessary to have it removed.

According to Macon County Sheriff André Brunson, Ford and another unnamed man used an electric saw to cut into the statue.

“Yes, bring it on, bring the charges on, I’m prepared for good trouble, like Congressman John Lewis, take me to jail,” Ford explained. “I don’t mind going to jail. Let me tell you something. Martin Luther King said if you, if you’re not willing to die for something, there’s really no reason to live. I’m willing to die for these issues, voting rights, civil rights, health rights, and in this case, justice and an end to slavery.”

The monument, located in the 100 block of Tuskegee’s Main Street, has long been a source of controversy and the target of vandalism on multiple occasions, including in 2020, 2017 and 2015. It remains partially wrapped in blue tarp from previous instances of vandalism.

Ford said the statue was damaged during Wednesday’s incident and that it should come down now because it is unsafe to leave in its current condition.

“One leg has been sawed through,” Ford said. “It is actually unsafe now for the statue to remain standing. It may fall and hurt someone. So, therefore, it is the county’s responsibility, since they are assuming responsibility, to come and take it down.”

WSFA 12 News spoke with current Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood Thursday afternoon. He agreed that the statue does now pose a safety risk for falling.

“There will have to be something erected around it to keep it safe so that it doesn’t fall over on any citizens or anyone, particularly during any strong wind that may come and cause it to be more unstable,” the mayor said.

Haygood added that while there is a lot of support in the community, as well as by city and county officials to see the statue removed, any actions taken would need to be done in a lawful way. He said the city is waiting on the county to make a decision as it works toward a resolution with the statute’s owners, the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Meanwhile, the city has passed a resolution aimed at having the statue moved elsewhere.

“We understand Councilman Ford’s frustration with what he’s dealing with, cause this has been sometime that which we’ve requested something be done” the mayor explained, adding " it’s a challenge in this community, and has been for sometime, but we would like to see it done and done the proper way so that we are all in good standing and we get the issue resolved in the proper manner.”

Haygood declined to say whether he thought Ford should be charged, saying that’s a decision for law enforcement officials.

It was initially believed Wednesday’s actions may have been a violation of Alabama’s controversial Memorial Preservation Act of 2017, but state Attorney General Steve Marshall later said it appears that is not the case.

“The action yesterday was not condoned at all by the city council nor condoned by the city, itself,” Haygood said. “So the Memorial Act would not come into effect because the city didn’t take any action. We want to do whatever needs to be done in a proper manner.”

“The attorney general is saying that it’s private property? Well, if it’s private property, then let whoever the private person who holds the property file a complaint against me,” Ford said.

Sheriff André Brunson has roped off the area around the statue with police tape and said deputies will remain at the site Thursday night.

